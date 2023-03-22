PM Modi extends wish for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended good wishes for the people of the country on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi on Wednesday.

"Have a wonderful Gudi Padwa! Wishing that the coming year is marked with prosperity and the fulfilment of all your aspirations," tweeted PM Modi.

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

Ugadi' the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.

Extending wishes PM Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on Ugadi. A vibrant festival associated with hope and new beginnings. I pray that the coming year brings a lot of happiness and good health in everyone's lives."

Panchanga Sravanam' is the speciality of the Ugadi festival. Scholars of astrology calculate the astrological features in the new year, and read them for people, along with regular prayers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor