PM Modi named for 1st Lata D. Mangeshkar memorial award

Mumbai, April 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be conferred the First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at the annual 80th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony here next week, a family member said here on Monday.

The new award shall be given to Modi at a function to be jointly organised by the late Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan, Pune and Hridayesh Arts.

The announcement of the new award and other awardees was made by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar here, to be given away on April 24, the 80th death anniversary of his father, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, at the event to be presided over by Usha Mangeshkar.

The awards in various fields were nurtured and conferred for 32 years by the late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away here on February 6.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award shall be given to only one individual every year, as decided by the family trustees, and the inaugural honour shall be conferred on the PM in the Special Individual category.

The late Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar shall be given to Rahul Deshpande, (Indian Music), Asha Parekh, Jackie Shroff, (Special Award for dedicated services to Indian cinema).

Besides, the famous Mumbai Dabbawalas shall also be conferred the honour for dedicated Social Work, and Sanjay Chaya for Drama.

