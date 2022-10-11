PM Narendra Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the latter turned 80 on Tuesday. Marking Big B’s special day, PM Modi called him an actor who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations.

“A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,” Modi tweeted. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the tickets for his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs 80. Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna, making her Bollywood debut.