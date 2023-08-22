Police complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj over tweet on Chandrayaan-3 remark

Actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over a social media post, in which he allegedly mocked India's ambitious third lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-3, police said on Tuesday. "A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission," police said. "Hindu organisations leaders filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action," they added.

The Wanted actor, on Sunday took to microblogging site X, sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.”Prakash Raj has been facing heavy backlash since then with people saying that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is linked to the country's pride. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST.