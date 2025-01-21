Police Deployed and CCTV Cameras Installed at Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai Residence After Hospital Discharge

In a precautionary move, Maharashtra Police have increased security outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Mumbai. Police personnel were seen stationed at various points outside the actor's home after the actor was stabbed by a Bangladeshi national during robbery attempt. Meanwhile, security was enhanced at his building with visuals showing CCTV cameras being installed at the actor’s apartment. Earlier reports indicated that he would be discharged at around 4 pm.

Saif Ali Khan was gravely injured in a shocking stabbing incident during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including serious injuries to his neck and shoulder, and is currently recovering after a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The Mumbai police have apprehended the prime suspect, Mohammed Shehzad, who was captured in Thane on January 19. In a startling twist, authorities revealed that Shehzad is a former national-level wrestler from Bangladesh.

Allegedly entering India illegally, he had been living under the alias Vijay Das to avoid detection. The attacker reportedly swam across a river and entered Meghalaya from Bangladesh, before making his way to Mumbai. He told police that the usual route through Kolkata was fraught with risk due to ongoing tensions between India and Bangladesh, so he opted to enter through the North East, Mid-Day reported. Sharing the report, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The illegal Bangladeshi immigrant who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan entered India via Meghalaya. Yet again raises questions on the failure of Home Minister of India for not having adequate measures in place to safeguard our borders.”