'Pooja' a.k.a Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 5 years of 'Dream Girl'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : It's been 5 years since Ayushmann Khurrana's character 'Pooja' from the hit film 'Dream Girl' captivated the audience. Marking the 5th anniversary of the film, the actor celebrated in a special way.

Ayushmann took to Instagram story to share a short clip on this occasion.

A clip featuring his moments as Pooja and hit songs of the film.

'Dream Girl' is Ayushmann's highest-grossing film. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019, was a big hit at the box office. Makers came up with the sequel, 'Dream Girl 2' in 2023.

The sequel was also directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside an ensemble supporting cast, including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

