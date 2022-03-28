Pooja Banerjee shares first picture of daughter Sana

Actor Pooja Banerjee on Monday took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl. Pooja shared a dreamy picture from her baby’s photoshoot and also revealed her daughter’s name.Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March ❤ Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love ❤ May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care ❤ #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”

Several fans called Sana “cute” and “cutiee” on the post, while others simply wrote, “aww.” One wrote, “Yeh toh PRINCESS hai boss. Nazar Naa laage (She’s a princess. Let no one's evil eye be on you).” Another wrote, “Aww. she is so cute,” while one commented, “So cute baby.” Pooja previously revealed Sana’s name in a letter to her husband that she shared on Instagram. In the letter, she referred to Sandeep as “Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad)," and wrote, "Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you.. By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!!"Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their daughter on March 12. Announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Pooja wrote, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.”