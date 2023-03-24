Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, advises people to stay safe

Actor Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter on March 24 and informed that she has tested Covid-19 positive. The Sadak actress informed about her diagnosis after she reacted to a video of kids banging utensils to ‘drive away’ coronavirus in 2020 during the first wave. Pooja updated about her health and shared that she would be back on her feet soon.

Three years ago, on this day, Indians following the advice of Modi were driving away coronavirus from the country by banging utensils! (sic)” the user wrote. Pooja reacted to the post and wrote, “And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up, people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully, I shall be back on my feet soon (sic).” On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt's eldest daughter Pooja was last seen in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which was directed by R Balki. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwantary in key roles. Ealier she was seen in the OTT show Bombay Begums.