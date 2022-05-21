Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma to make debut with Rajveer Deol

Mumbai, May 21 Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in an upcoming film by Rajshri Productions.

The official Twitter handle of Rajshri Productions made the announcement and also shared that the film will be helmed by Avnish Barjatya.

"Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins! #PalomaThakeriaDhilllon #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya #SoorajBarjatya @poonamdhillon #AshokThakeria #AnmolThakeriaDhillon," the tweet read.

The production house also shared two pictures of Paloma.

Details about the films are under wraps. Rajshri Productions is known for backing family entertainers such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun?', 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' and 'Vivaah', among many others.

