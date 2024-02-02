Poonam Pandey Death: Bollywood Celebrities Who Died of Cancer

The Bollywood film industry was deeply saddened by the passing of model Poonam Pandey, who lost her battle with cervical cancer on February 2, 2024. Her demise serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact cancer can have on individuals and their loved ones.

Cancer, a relentless disease, has claimed the lives of numerous individuals globally, including several esteemed actors within the Bollywood film fraternity. These talented artists have left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of their admirers and the Indian film industry at large.

Let's take a moment to remember some of the Bollywood luminaries who succumbed to cancer:

Rishi Kapoor: A seasoned Bollywood actor with a repertoire of over 100 films. He fought leukemia from 2018 until his passing on April 30, 2020. Kapoor was revered for his versatile acting prowess and charismatic on-screen persona.

Irrfan Khan: An acclaimed actor who made his mark in Bollywood and Hollywood. Diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, he passed away on April 29, 2020, following a two-year battle. Khan was known for his compelling performances and distinctive acting style.

Nargis Dutt: A legendary Bollywood actress of the 1940s and 1950s. She battled pancreatic cancer in 1980, ultimately passing away on May 3, 1981. Dutt was highly respected, and her husband, Sunil Dutt, established a cancer hospital in her honor.



Vinod Khanna: An actor and politician who graced over 100 Bollywood films. He fought bladder cancer from 2016 until his demise on April 27, 2017. Khanna was recognized for his rugged charm and impactful acting.

Feroz Khan: A prominent Bollywood actor, director, and producer of the 1970s and 1980s. Diagnosed with cancer in 2008, he passed away on April 27, 2009. Khan was celebrated for his flamboyant style and contributions to Indian cinema.

