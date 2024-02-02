Poonam Pandey Death: Manager Confirms Actress was in the Last Stage of Cancer

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey died on due to cervical cancer, according to a statement shared by her manager on her official Instagram page. Her team confirmed the news with News18. “She passed away last night," her team said. The news of her death was first revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the post read. Poonam Pandey's manager confirmed that cancer was in the last stage.

Pandey initiated her career in the modeling industry. She gained recognition as one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest, eventually gracing the cover page of a prominent fashion magazine.In 2013, she took on the female lead role in the film Nasha. Pandey got married with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Bombay, on September 1, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple opted for a private wedding ceremony, held at their Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family. However, just ten days after the wedding, on September 11, Pandey filed a complaint against Bombay, accusing him of molestation, threats, and assault.