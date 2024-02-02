Poonam Pandey Death: Rakhi Sawant Expresses Shock and Grief

Model and reality TV personality, Poonam Pandey, has passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, according to her manager's official statement. Rakhi Sawant, the drama queen of Bollywood and a reality TV star, expressed her shock and heartbreak during an Instagram live session.

Rakhi Sawant in a video said, "Modi Ji please, cancer ka ilaaj nikale. (I request PM Narendra Modi to look fo a treatment for cancer). I don't know if there is a treatment or cure for cervical cancer. This is so shocking. Poonam ek zindagi jeene ke liye tadap rahi thi, achi zindagi aur woh jee bhi rahi thi. Meinisse zyada kuch nahi keh sakti. Parmeshwar uski aatma ko shanti de. (Poonam wanted to live a good life and she was living one. May god rest her oul in peace)."

She added, "We miss you Poonam, my sweetheart friend. I am sad Poonam. Aise koi jaata hai kya. Subah aise uthkar, suddenly khabar aa gayi. Aise koi jaata hai kya.Abhi hum log 3-4 din pehle hi baat hui hai. Aise koi jaata hai kya?" Rakhi also requested PM Narendra Modi to find a cure for cancer and expressed her condolences to Poonam's family.

Rakhi's estranged husband, Adil Khan, expressed his sadness while talking to India Today, he said, "I last met Poonam at an award function where we both won an award. Two days ago also, she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was always so happy that one couldn’t tell that she was fighting cancer. I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times and she was always very jolly."