Popular Celebrity Durga Puja Pandals in Mumbai

Durga puja is a colourful festival that is celebrated with lots of pomp and joy across India. People observe a strict fast and have a lasting impression of this festival throughout the year. The festival is a huge celebration in the city of Kolkata but other states like Maharashtra are not far behind. Let us take a look at some of the famous Pandals that are hosted and visited by celebrities in Mumbai.

Balkanji Bari, Santacruz

One of the most famous Puja Pandals in Mumbai is Balkanji Bari Durga Puja, which is the household Puja of the Mukerji family. Actors Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerjee are often spotted in the Durga Puja closely taking part in rituals. Director Ayan Mukerji, too, is an active member of this Pandal and has often been spotted serving ‘Bhog’ to attendees.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebration is a hub for celebrities. After their own household Puja, the Mukerji family members are often spotted here. Actress Sushmita Sen also visits the pandal regularly with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Many other celebrities are spotted in the Pandal. The Bachchan family, headed by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also seen here.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been organising Durga Puja at the Lokhandwala Durgotsav Pandal for 26 years now. Many celebrities are known to visit the Pandal.

Biswajit Chatterjee’s Puja Pandal, Juhu

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee’s Puja Pandal in Juhu sees many celebrity visits. However, the most special out of them is the Roshan family, who visit the Pandal every year.