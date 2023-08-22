Popular Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passes away at 40 due to jaundice

Popular Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 40. Punjabi was undergoing treatment for Jaundice at a private hospital for quite some time in Hisar, Haryana. His health improved during the treatment and he got discharged, however, his health deteriorated, and was admitted again.

On August 12, the deceased singer released his last song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha. He is accredited for songs like Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, and Last Peg among several others. His collaborations with artist Sapna Choudhary have been loved by the audience of all age groups. The father of three small children Raju Punjabi was special in the entire Haryanvi industry.