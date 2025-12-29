Popular sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle' to return after almost 20 years, trailer out

Washington DC [US], December 29 : The makers of the 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" have finally released the trailer of the series on Monday. It is set to stream from April 10, 2026.

The revival of the hit early 2000s sitcom, titled 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair,' is the new four-part event that follows grown-up child prodigy Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) as he and his daughter (Keeley Karsten) reunite with his family after hiding from them for over a decade, reported Variety.

As per the trailer, Muniz is living a "fantastic" life because he has been staying away from the family. However, Malcolm is roped back into the family dynamic when his parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), demand that he attend their 40th wedding anniversary party. Naturally, chaos ensues.

Hulu has shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

The original 'Malcolm in the Middle' ran on Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. Nearly all of the show's main cast is returning for the revival, including Muniz, Kaczmarek, Cranston, Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield and Emy Coligado.

As previously announced, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is taking over the role of Dewey. Other new cast members include Karsten, Vaughan Murrae and Kiana Madeira, reported Variety.

Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky of KatCo, Gail Berman and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers.

Ken Kwapis directed all four episodes and executive-produced. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

The series hails from Disney Branded Television and is produced by 20th Television.

