Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passes away

Noted Tamil comedian actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday, February 19. He was 57. Reports said that he passed away while he was being taken to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai's Porur. Mayilsamy had worked in many Tamil films along with top comedians such as Vivek and Vadivelu. He was also a mimicry artist. His colleagues and fellow actors such as MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Kanna, Parthiepan and others visited Mayilsamy’s residence to pay their condolences.

According to reports, the actor had been unwell. His body was kept at his residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for visitors to pay their last respects. The actor was reportedly rushed to the Ramachandra Hospital after he complained of discomfort. He was declared dead by the time he was brought to the hospital. Mayilsamy made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1984, with a small role in director K Bhagyaraj’s Dhavani Kanavugal. He went on to play comedic roles in more than 100 Tamil movies over the years.