Hope of Helping Hand installation concludes

Aurangabad

The installation ceremony of Hope of Helping Hand Social Foundation was concluded here amid enthusiasm. The office bearers of the foundation are founder president Trupti Chudiwal, vice president Dimple Pagariya, secretary Payal Gangwal, secretary Sonal Tatiya, treasurer Dhanashri Jain, committee members Vandana Gujarathi and Priyanka Vadjate.

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, deputy district collector Anjali Dhanorkar were the chief guests.

Rupa Gujarathi made an welcome speech while Deepika Rana sung a welcome song. President Chudiwal read the report of the projects implemented so far. Dimple Pagariya proposed a vote of thanks.