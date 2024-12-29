Post Malone pens sweet note for Beyonce after their NFL performance

Los Angeles, Dec 29 Singer-songwriter Post Malone expressed his love for Beyonce as he gave her a sweet shout-out. The musician, 29, made a surprise cameo during Beyonce’s epic Christmas Day halftime show at the Texans-Ravens game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Beyonce, 43, brought major holiday spirit, and Cowboy Carter vibes, to the football event, arriving on horseback and performing in a snow-white cowboy hat and sparkly white cowgirl outfit, reports 'People' magazine.

Later in the show, after Beyonce performed with country singer Shaboozey, Post Malone appeared, and the pair dove into their hit collab “LEVII’S JEANS".

As per 'People', Post Malone expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to share the stage with the music icon in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 28.

“Thank you @Beyonce so much for havin me out in Houston, and on your beautiful record. Also, thank you for sharin your talent and art with the world. I love you”, he wrote.

Fans took the opportunity to share their praise for the recent collaboration, with one X user commenting, “New collab??”

The halftime show marked the first time Beyoncé performed songs from her latest album in front of a live audience, and the evening — which has since been dubbed the 'Beyonce Bowl', also featured a special cameo by her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Blue Ivy appeared as her mom closed out the show with "Texas Hold 'Em", and Beyonce gave a nod to her eldest child with a subtle lyric change, "Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can't read your mind".

The pair then did an elaborate line dance before Beyonce floated up on a platform for the grand finale. Houston is Beyonce’s hometown.

Other songs from the evening included "16 Carriages,” "Blackbiird" (featuring Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy and Tanner Adell), “My House” and "Spaghetti". The show also featured a live a cappella group to back Beyonce on “American Requiem".

