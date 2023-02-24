Prabh Sangra Is On Her Way To Hollywood Post Her Superhit Punjabi Music Video Debut

As soon as you meet Prabh Sangra, her charm and vivacious presence captivates you. She recently featured in a superhit Punjabi music video with Karan Aulja which has been garnering rave reviews. Love from all corners of the world has been pouring in for her. Speaking to Prabh, we asked her if the thought of being part of the entertainment industry ever crossed her mind. “It’s been my lifelong dream as far as I can remember, from the earliest moments of my life. Looking back, the vivid image of little Prabh flashes in front of my eyes; she is wearing her favorite pink suit sewn by her mother and dancing her heart out to every song that played on the television. My childhood and teenage years were spent watching Bollywood and Hollywood movies, practicing dance moves and mimicking the acting of my favourite actor Kajol. I would actively take part in drama classes in high school and write scripts for plays in my free time.” Reminiscing these memories, she was convinced she would be on screen one day.

And she has now made her entrance in Hollywood as well. “You will see me there shortly. It’s nothing short of a fantasy ride that I have had till now! And I am so grateful for all of it. I wouldn’t change a thing. I am extremely grateful to my parents for they have always encouraged me to dream big and supported me every step of the way. ”We asked about her favorite piece of writing that inspired her the most on her journey. “A classic book from my childhood, ‘The Secret world of Og’ by Berten Pierre is my absolute favorite! It is a fantasy journey of four siblings who along with their pets undertake an adventure in search of their lost brother. They discover a secret door behind their playhouse that leads into an underground mysterious world of secret caverns and rivers. Along the way, they make friends with little green inhabitants called the Ogs. This book is forever etched in my memory and heart because it was truly magical, replete with adventures and it helped me believe in creating a similar world myself. Nothing and nobody could have convinced me otherwise that this wasn’t “real” or “possible”. In little Prabh’s dream world, she grows up fulfilling her love and passion for acting. And if you know me, you know I will never let her down.”





