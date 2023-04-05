Prabhas Adipurush lands in legal trouble, FIR filed over new poster

The makers of Adipurush have landed in a big trouble after a police complaint was filed against them in Mumbai for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the film’s new poster.The complaint was registered by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates - Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra at Sakinaka police station against the producers, artist and director Om Raut, according to a report in India Today.co.in. The complainant described himself as a preacher of Sanatan Dharma.

The complaint states that “the religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film." As per the complaint, the poster shows “Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram in a costume contrary to the natural spirit and nature of Ramcharitmanas mentioned in the Hindu scripture." The complainant further claimed that Adipurush shows all the characters of Ramayana “without Janeu." Janeu has special importance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma, which has been followed for many centuries by the followers of Sanatan Dharma on the basis of Puranas. The makers of Adipurush had unveiled the poster in question on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.