Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to get engaged after release of Adipurush?

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the glory of her latest film ‘Bhediya’, which released on November 25. The actress recently made a appearance with her co-star Varun Dhawan n the sets of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’, and Varun dropped major hints about Kriti’s alleged romance. He told Karan Johar that Kriti’s ‘heart belongs to someone else’In a video which is viral on social media, Karan questions why Kriti’s name is not on a particular list. To which Varun said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai.” He added, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.” On hearing this, Kriti ended up laughing and seemingly blushing.

Well, Varun seemingly confirmed it is Prabhas, because he is the one who is currently busy shooting for ‘Project K’, which stars Deepika.Now as per a Bollywood Life report, Prabhas apparently went down on his knees to propose to Kriti Sanon on the sets of Adipurush and she said yes. The family of Prabhas and Kriti are also very happy with this relationship and have given the green signal for the same. And now soon after the release of their first film together, Kriti and Prabhas will get engaged.For the unversed, speculations around Kriti and Prabhas’s romance have been going around for a while now. In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date and she was given choices between Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. Kriti quipped, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.” Kriti and Prabhas are all set to feature together in their upcoming mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’, where they play the roles of Ram-Sita. The film also features Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The teaser of the film released in October and due to the negative reactions owing to poor VFX, the release date of ‘Adipurush’ has been pushed from January 2023 to June 2023.

