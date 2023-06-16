Prabhas fans beat up man as he criticises Adipurush outside Hyderabad theatre

In a shocking incident, a man was abused and brutally thrashed outside a theatre in Hyderabad after he expressed his disappointment over Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush'. The film, which is a retelling of the Indian epic, Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, among others.While social media is flooded with mixed reviews of the film, a group of Prabhas fans turned violent in Hyderabad after a viewer criticised the actors and the makers.

Several videos of the shocking incident have gone viral on the internet, in which the viewer can be seen stating, "They have kept all monsters from playstation games in this movie. There is nothing good in the film except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots."He went on to say that Prabhas was "not shown properly" in 'Adipurush' by Om Raut and and that he did not fit in the role of Lord Ram. However, his comment did not go down well with the other audience members present around and soon, an argument broke between him and a bunch of Prabhas fans. The war of words escalated into a fight and the mob was seen attacking and thrashing the man in full public view.