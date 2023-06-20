Prabhas starrer Adipurush crashes at the box office earns only 20 crore

After recording a good weekend at the box office, the Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush' saw a big drop in numbers on its first Monday. The film, starring Prabhas, managed to gather around Rs. 19.50 crores on Monday, resulting in a cumulative box office collection of approximately Rs. 240.50 crores within four days of its release in India. It is anticipated that the film's collections will further decrease today, potentially reaching single-digit figures by Thursday. The first-week collection is projected to be around Rs. 275 crores.

The production of the film incurred a massive cost with a budget reportedly around Rs. 500 crores. Despite the significant cost, the production is anticipated to mitigate crippling losses through non-theatrical recoveries and a substantial non-refundable advance (NRA) received from Telugu distributors. However, these recoveries merely serve to redistribute the losses, as the expected revenue from the Telugu state will only cover half of the NRAs. The projected recoveries for the film amount to around Rs. 410-420 crores, indicating potential losses ranging from Rs. 80-90 crores, mostly to be borne by Telugu distributors, subject to renegotiations. With several political groups calling for a ban on the film, reports state that the controversy surrounding the film may have played a big part in affecting the numbers.