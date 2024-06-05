Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s Trailer To Be Out on This Date!

The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated trailer of the sci-fi magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Disha Patani is all set to release on 10th June 2024. Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse into this futuristic extravaganza after the successful release of the prelude title B&B Bujji & Bhairava on Amazon Prime.

Interestingly the trailer release date was announced with a new poster where we can see Bhairava i.e played by Prabhas standing tall on the peak of a mountain with the words on the poster “ Everything is about to change”Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast of some of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film has generated significant interest in Indian and international markets for its stellar storytelling and high production values.The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is set for a worldwide release on 27th June 2024.