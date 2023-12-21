Prabhas-starrer Salaar to not screen in PVR INOX

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' will not be released in the national chains including PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the South as Hombale Films has alleged them of favouring Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’, news agency PTI has reported.Amit Sharma, Miraj Group CEO, is puzzled by Salaar’s producers feeling hurt, saying that the decision on the number of shows should be up to the exhibitor. He said that exhibitors understand the audience’s preferences and are best equipped to decide how films should be allocated based on their knowledge of viewer choices.

Meanwhile, PVR pictures CEO Kam Gianchandani has also reacted to the reports about Salaar makers refusing to release film in certain PVR Inox outlets. Taking to X, he wrote, “Normally, we try to keep Producers related matters to ourself. But this is one of those times for us to share our point of view. We have come across some absurd internet posts regarding unfair showcasing practices at PVRINOX. No one has greater respect and appreciation for all the Producers releasing their films in our theatres than all of us at PVRINOX. Commercial disagreements is par for the course with big films releasing on the same date. Not the first time. Won’t be the last time. Everything will fall in place soon. Please put these ridiculous theories to bed (sic)."