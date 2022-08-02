Prabhas takes emergency break from the shooting of Project K and Salaar

Prabhas has taken an emergency break from his shooting schedules. The actor underwent knee surgery in Europe last month, post which he resumed shooting for his upcoming films ‘Project K’ and ‘Salaar’. According to a report in Great Andhra, ten days ago, he left for Europe again for a check-up after noticing pain while performing stunts.

The doctor has advised him complete bed rest for the next ten days thus halting his shoots. Prabhas might resume shooting once he gains the confidence to perform stunts and dance steps.For the unversed, Prabhas had injured his knee while shooting for SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster “Baahubali”. He continued bearing the pain all these years until he finally underwent knee surgery.Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from ‘Project K’ and ‘Salaar’, Prabhas also has ‘Adipurush’ in his kitty.

