Prabhas's fan commits suicide after Radhe Shyam's negative reviews

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited film 'Radhe Shyam' which released on March 11 received negative reviews by critics upon its release. According to several media reports, a 24-year-old fan of the South megastar committed suicide at his residence in Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. The reason behind the same is being called the mixed response received by the film. The young man identified as Ravi Teja was a die-hard fan of Prabhas and could not bear the negative reviews that 'Radhe Shyam' also featuring Pooja Hegde received.

According to reports, he returned home disappointed after watching the film. He opened up about the film's reviews to his mother and later committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan. As soon as his body was discovered, police were called and soon an investigation followed. This shocking step by the boy has left Prabhas’s fans and social media users shocked. Meanwhile, the actor has not reacted to the same yet.Having made on a budget of Rs 300-350 Crore, the film has till now raked in 101.50 crores at the Indian box office. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles.

