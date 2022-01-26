Prabhu Deva's 58th film, an action entertainer, is titled 'Rekla'

Chennai, Jan 26 Director Anbu's upcoming Tamil action entertainer, featuring actor Prabhu Deva in the lead, has been titled 'Rekla'.

Actor Arya released the title motion poster of the film on Twitter and wrote: "Here is the exciting title-look motion poster of Prabhu Deva's 58th film #Rekla Congrats team!"

Directed by Anbu and produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, the film has music by Ghibran. Sources close to the film unit said that the other members of the cast and crew were being finalised.

"This will be a reasonably big budget film," a source said. "The film will be a rural entertainer. The team is being worked out. Expect an official announcement on the same soon."

