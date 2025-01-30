Pragya Jaiswal Pushes Limits for Daaku Maharaaj; Actress Braves Injuries for Her Fierce Role; Leaves Crew in Awe!

Pragya Jaiswal the leading Lady of the recent blockbuster movie Daaku Maharaaj stunned audiences with her fierce portrayal of Kaveri as she went through an intense and physically demanding journey while filming the action-packed thriller. Known for her dedication and commitment to every role she takes on, Pragya pushed her limits for a particularly challenging stunt sequence—one that even left her with a few battle scars.

Speaking about the experience, Pragya shared, “It was one of the toughest scenes I’ve ever done, especially because I was portraying a pregnant character while executing the stunt. Even though it was a small part of the film, the effort that went into it was immense. We shot the entire sequence in just one night under extremely difficult conditions—strong winds, sandy terrain, and the added weight of the prosthetic baby bump, which made movement even more challenging. On top of that, I had to perform an intense sword-fighting sequence, during which I ended up with bruises on my hands and legs along with a few scratches.”

However, all the hardships paid off in the most rewarding way. Pragya added, “The moment we wrapped the scene, the entire crew erupted in celebration! In true South style, they started cheering, whistling, and danced a little —it was their way of showing appreciation. Seeing their excitement and how much they loved the shot made all the pain completely worth it!”