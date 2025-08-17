Pragya Kapoor Supports Mrunal Thakur, Over an Old Comment Trolling Bipasha Basu Goes Viral: “Keep Glowing and Spreading Love”

Producer Pragya Kapoor recently came in support of actress Mrunal Thakur, following her interview fiasco around Bipasha Basu. During her Kumkum Bhagya days, Mrunal had body shamed Bipasha. While the trolling from Mrunal was buried all this while, the old interview recently surfaced online inviting lots of flak.

Amidst this scandal, Mrunal also commented on her old remark and apologized for it on social media. Mrunal had written, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now.”

While Mrunal owned up to her genuine mistake, producer Pragya Kapoor supported her and also lauded the Son of Sardaar 2 actress on her Instagram story. Pragya gave a shout out to Mrunal and said, "Mrunal, your kindness, generosity, and endless support make you one of the rarest souls I know. Keep glowing and spreading love everywhere you go. Love you, darling." Mrunal received support from many in the fraternity after people strongly reacted to her old remarks.