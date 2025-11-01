Pranit More Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 House? Here's What We Know

Marathi standup comedian and influences Pranit More has created his own aura in Bigg Boss 19 house. He turned out to be one of the honest and real contestant, after months of efforts he became a captain of the house. However, recently it has been reported that Pranit has left the house. According to rumour, Pranit more got evicted from the house due to health issues.

As per the Bigg Boss Tak’s X handle, Pranit More, who got elected as a new captain of the house has been evicted from the show. There were rumours that he has sent to secret room, but it is not confirmed yet. This sudden removal has left fans wondering whether it’s a planned twist or something more serious behind the scenes. As per the reports it is stated that he has been daignosed with the dengue and has been temporarily taken out of the Bigg Boss house for medical treatment.

Update: Secret Room is not yet confirmed, but it’s confirmed that Pranit More is out of the house for now. #BBTak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2025

Pranit had been feeling unwell for a few days, and as his health worsened, the production team moved him to receive medical attention and rest. Fans have since flooded social media with well wishes for his recovery.

Pranit More Malti Chahar Growing Bond

Earlier a video of Pranit More and Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar in the Bigg Boss house has surfaced. In this video, the bonding between Malti and Pranit More is seen. In the video, Malti, Praneet and Gaurav are seen at the beginning. Pranit is seen making fun of Malti in the video. Later Malti also values Praneet's friendship, a bond that surprises the other house members. Farrhana and Tanya are seen teasing Pranit about it in the washroom. In another instance, Parnit was seen taking eggs to kitchen, when Gaurav and Mridul ask, for whom he is taking Pranit respond for Malti. Seeing this, Gaurav and Mridul, who are sitting in the living area, tease Pranit. Gaurav is seen saying that another hashtag is being created in the house.

Later Malti and Pranit are seen sitting in the garden area and eating an omelette. Malti also praises the omelette Pranit made for her. Will Pranit and Malti's friendship change some equations in the game? that we will see in coming episodes.