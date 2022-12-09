Prashant Ingole's next track 'Hey Ishq' is all about love and broken hearts

Mumbai, Dec 9 Lyricist-composer Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for movies such as 'Race 2', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Mary Kom', Malaal', among others, is all set to release his next song called 'Hey Ishq'.

While talking about his track, he said: "'Hey Ishq' is an angst stuffed in all the broken hearts. It's an argument as to what exactly love is, if it's sheer heaven of happiness and rosy life or a painful truth. We all have fallen in love or we all fall in love truly sometime or the other in our lifetime and the pain one goes through is nothing less than living in hell."

Prashant is also known for some of his Indie songs like 'Saali Zindagi'.

Speaking about his future projects, he added: "I have compiled two albums in the hip hop genre. 7 songs each. 'Hey Ishq' is the second song from my first album which will be released soon and the title of the album will be revealed soon too."

Prashant further said that there is a need for real rapping talents in the country.

"I feel India needs real rap and I will try my level best. I am a great admirer of rapper Vivian Wilson Fernandes (popularly known as Divine) and what late singer Sidhu Moose Wala did to name a few. I want to bring emotions into action through rhythm and poetry," he concluded.

