Prateik Babbar says his mother Smita Patil would've been 'incredibly proud' of ‘Manthan’ Cannes screening

New Delhi, May 17 Actor Prateik Patil Babbar, who is all set to represent his mother and late legendary actress Smita Patil’s film “Manthan” at the 77th Cannes Film Festival by Shyam Benegal, says he is filled with immense pride as the movie is restored and that if his mother was here today, she too would have been “incredibly proud”.

In a tete-a-tete with IANS, Prateik, who legally added his mother’s last name earlier this year, said: “I am filled with immense pride as my mother's 1976 film ‘Manthan’ has been restored and will premiere in the Cannes Classics section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

“I have the honour of representing my late mother at this historic event, which also marks my debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. This moment is deeply close for me as her son, having always regarded her as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema history,” said the actor.

“Manthan”, which won a National Award for Best Feature Film in 1977, was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien. The film, which was entirely crowdfunded by 5,00,000 farmers who donated Rs 2 each, is based on the White Revolution in the country.

Prateik (37) said that “Manthan” being showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is a tremendous honour, both for the film and for Indian cinema.

“This film represents a significant moment in our cinematic history, demonstrating the power of collective effort and the impact of socially conscious storytelling,” said the actor, who will be seen walking the red carpet in an ensemble by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Talking about his late mother Smita Patil, who died aged 31 from childbirth complications in 1986, said: “If my mother were here today, she would be incredibly proud. She was always passionate about cinema which made a difference, and seeing ‘Manthan’ celebrated on such a prestigious global platform would validate her belief in meaningful art.

