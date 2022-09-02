Pregnant Bipasha Basu exudes grace in her new picture from her maternity shoot

Bipasha Basu, who is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover, recently shared a stunning picture from her maternity shoot.Sharing the photos, Bipasha wrote, “Magical feelings. Difficult to express in words." Bipasha also added the hashtags, #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody."

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

