Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump in glam gothic look

Washington [US], June 24 : Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber recently flaunted her fashion flair in a black lace ensemble.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with a black lace bodysuit that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Hailey looked stunning as she completed her look with black sunglasses, a petite black purse, and a casual messy bun.

During a stroll through New York City streets, Hailey layered her gothic-inspired outfit with a stylish black leather jacket from Rhode, further accentuating her evolving maternity style.

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy joy in May through an Instagram post, featuring Hailey proudly displaying her growing belly while holding a bouquet.

The news was met with excitement from Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, who expressed her delight in an Instagram Reel, eagerly anticipating her role as a grandmother.

"So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all, and oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma," she said in the video."

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Hailey's uncle, Billy Baldwin shared about his growing family.

"I really feel like there's no higher calling than that responsibility," he shared.

The couple, who initially wed in a private courthouse ceremony in September 2018 followed by a lavish ceremony in South Carolina the following year, have been openly embracing Hailey's pregnancy journey.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey has shared glimpses of her maternity style on social media, including a recent mirror selfie showcasing a casual yet chic attire. She has also highlighted her professional endeavours, such as her collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent, proudly noting that she was four months pregnant during the campaign shoot.

