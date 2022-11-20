Preity Zinta pens down gratitude note for 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol, team

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, took down memory lane as she shared a short video clip of the title song of her movie 'Solider' along with a gratitude note for the entire team and cast of the movie.

Sharing the video of Soldier's title song featuring Bobby Deol. She penned down a long note.

The post read, "Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name. Thank you Abbas Bhai & Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity & for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan."

Priety thanked her co-star Bobby for his support.

She added, "Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary #memories #ting."

Preity Zinta entered the film industry with Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Dil Se.." in 1998 and in the same year she signed her second film, which was 'Soldier'

For both movies that year, Preity won the Best Female Debut Filmfare Award.

( With inputs from ANI )

