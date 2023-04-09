Preity Zinta reveals unknown woman forcibly kissed her daughter on lips

Preity Zinta recently opened up on a horrifying incident involving her children. Preity took to Instagram on Saturday and said that an unknown woman 'placed a big wet kiss close to' her daughter Gia's mouth.Preity captioned the post, "Two events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actress further urged the paparazzi to be more careful. “I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it’s not funny. Recently, at the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Preity cheered for her side from the stands. "Nothing like coming home. Thank you to all the Punjabi's in the house for such a warm welcome. We waited 4 years to come back to Mohali. I'm so happy we started this IPl season with a win," she wrote. Preity also shared a picture with the crowd. In the image, she flashed a smile.Preity stays with her husband Gene Goodenough in the US. They tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins--Jai and Gia, in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity shared a post on Instagram.