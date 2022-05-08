Preity Zinta shares pic of her twins Jai and Gia on their first Mother's Day with a powerful note

On the occasion of Mother's Day, actress Preity Zinta shared a heartfelt note to thank her mom. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star, who welcomed her twins last year, also spoke about her own journey as a mom and shared a cute picture. While wishing her mom, Preity also spoke about her own journey. From being a teenager who galavanted around the world to becoming a mother and putting her kids first, she shared a beautiful note on motherhood and thanked her mom for everything she has taught her.

Sharing the cute picture, Preity wrote, "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about." "It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday. Loads of love n light," she added. Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins last year in November via surrogacy.