Preity Zinta shares snow-kissed midweek moment

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actor Preity Zinta shared a delightful midweek glimpse of winter charm, sharing a photo that captured her soaking in a snowy landscape.

Taking to social media, Preity posted a cheerful snapshot bundled up in a cosy fur-lined jacket, holding a handful of freshly fallen snow.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Mid week mood. Loving the snow. #Ting”.

On the work front, Preity is all set to mark her return to the big screen with "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the protagonist, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the historical events surrounding the partition of India.

Preity made her acting debut in Dil Se.. in 1998, followed by a role in Soldier in the same year. She was later recognised for her role as a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna in 2000.

She established a career as a leading Hindi film actress of the decade with a variety of character types. Her roles, often deemed culturally defiant, along with her unconventional screen persona won her recognition and several accolades.

The actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018 directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta as main leads, along with Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In other news, the actress on November 30 celebrated Thanksgiving with the family via video calls.

Her Instagram post read, "This Thanksgiving weekend has been celebrated over video calls & phone calls. It’s not ideal to be away from the family but I cannot complain as I have so much to be grateful for. (sic)."

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress is also thankful for all the hardships that come her way, making her a better version of herself.

Preity added, "I’m grateful for my family and friends, thankful for all the opportunities and struggles that make me a better version of my self."

Sharing what she is most grateful for, she added: "and most of all I’m thankful for having a partner that understands me and my crazy working schedule now that I’m back on set (red heart emoji)."

"Cannot wait to get back home. Till then Happy Thanksgiving weekend to all of you who celebrate (red heart emoji) #Thanksgivingweekend #Throwback #Ting (Two hearts emoji)," Preity wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor