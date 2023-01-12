Prem Rakshith's hook step, Zelensky's palace and 'Naatu Naatu'

Hyderabad, Jan 12 After bagging the Golden Globe award, 'Naatu Naatu' has become the latest craze but few people know about the hard work which has gone behind the song from Rajamouli's historical epic drama, 'RRR'.

It was not mere lyrics, music, singing and action which made the song a big hit. Collective efforts by the entire team of artists led by director S.S. Rajamouli delivered something which won international acclaim and went on to win the Golden Globe award for the best original song.

Rajamouli, the filmmaker known for perfection, was satisfied with the song after as many as 18 takes.

The combination of music director M.M. Keeravani's melodious music, lyrics of Chandrabose, voice of Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava and choreography by Prem Rakshith produced a superb song which became an icing on the cake.

They all put in their best as Rajamouli wanted to film a mass song on Junior NTR and Ram Charan. He was keen that this song should be something different from others.

Prem Rakshith ensured that the hook step takes the song to another high. His team recorded 80 variations of hook steps. It finalised the best variation which went on to prove a huge hit.

To make sure that the steps by the two actors sync well, there were as many as 18 takes during the filming of the song. This was despite the fact that both Junior NTR and Ram Charan are known as best dancers in Tollywood.

Film analysts say that this shows the level of perfection Rajamouli wanted to see in this key component of his production. Junior NTR had revealed during the promotion of the movie how the director kept on going for retakes as he felt that their efforts were not yielding the result he wanted to see.

Rajamouli shared another interesting aspect of the filming of this song during an interview. 'Naatu Naatu' was shot outside the Ukraine President's palace. This was before the beginning of war in that country.

According to the director, the building seen in the song is the Presidential palace and the Parliament building is located adjacent to it. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky had immediately accepted the request of the film unit for shooting the song in front of the palace.

Before becoming his country's president, Zelensky was a television actor. He is said to have played the role of President in a television series.

'RRR' was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan.

Set in the 1920's, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two real-life revolutionaries who fought the British Raj - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

It became the third highest grossing Indian film of all time, garnering about Rs 1,300 crore worldwide and received international recognition.

