"Pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world": MM Keeravani reacts on RRR's Oscar win

It is a historic day for India MM Keervani and Chandrabose's 'Naatu Naatu' has become the first Indian song in a Telugu production to win an Academy Award in the ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards.The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.During his acceptance speech Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and now here I am with the Oscars."Picking from the The Carpenters' track 'Top of the World', he added, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world."This is the second time an Indian song won big at the Oscars. In 2009, ‘Jai Ho’ (from Slumdog Millionaire) composed by AR Rahman became the first song to achieve the historic win.

