Prime Video’s Most Popular Hits of 2025: The Shows and Movies That Had Everyone Talking

Heads of State

In this high-octane action-comedy, UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) share a famously hostile rivalry that threatens their nations’ long-standing alliance. But when a dangerous international enemy outsmarts both their security teams, the two leaders are forced into an uneasy partnership. Teaming up with brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they go on the run to unravel a global conspiracy that could endanger the free world. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Culpa Nuestra

Jenna and Lion’s wedding becomes the backdrop for a long-awaited reunion between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara), who haven’t seen each other since their breakup. Nick still can’t forgive Noah, creating a rift neither knows how to bridge. Now the heir to his grandfather’s business empire, Nick is worlds apart from Noah, who’s just starting her career, yet the spark between them remains undeniable. As fate draws them back together, they’re forced to confront whether love can outlast past hurt. Based on Mercedes Ron’s novel, this is the final chapter in the beloved Culpa trilogy, bringing Noah and Nick’s story to its emotional conclusion. Culpa Nuestra has been directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.

Good Boy

Mixing comedy, action, crime-solving and a touch of romance, this Korean drama follows a group of former medal-winning athletes who swap podiums for police badges. Yun Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum), Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun), Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi), Ko Man-sik (Heo Sung-tae) and Shin Jae-hong (Tae Won-seok) band together as an unlikely but determined team. Using their unique skills, they take on a powerful crime syndicate, proving they’re just as fierce in the field as they once were in the arena. Directed by Sim Na-yeon, who is known for hit series Beyond Evil and The Good Bad Mother, the series is written by Lee Dae-il, who wrote Life on Mars and Bring It On, Ghost.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

As Belly (Lola Tung) wraps up her junior year of college, she’s excited for another summer in Cousins with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), until Conrad’s (Christopher Briney) unexpected return stirs up old feelings. Suddenly, the future she thought was certain becomes complicated. Standing at the threshold of adulthood, Belly must finally decide which brother truly holds her heart. The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty brings the beloved coming-of-age story to an emotional close, weaving together first love, heartbreak, family bonds, and the magic of a summer that changes everything. Season Three is helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with both also serving as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

The Girlfriend

Based on Michelle Frances’ bestselling novel, The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who appears to have the perfect life, a thriving career, a devoted husband, and her beloved son, Daniel. But everything shifts when Daniel introduces his new girlfriend, Cherry. Their uneasy first meeting leaves Laura suspicious, convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is Cherry a calculating social climber, or is Laura projecting her own fears? In this tense psychological drama, the truth depends entirely on whose side you’re on. The Girlfriend is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios and stars Robin Wright as Laura, Olivia Cooke as Cherry, Laurie Davidson as Daniel in lead roles.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2

After a passionate night in Oxford and with her biggest dream finally within reach, life seems perfect for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a devastating turn in James’ (Damian Hardung) family upends everything, and it’s James himself who shatters her newfound happiness. Heartbroken, Ruby longs for the simplicity of her old life, before Maxton Hall and its elite world pulled her in. Yet forgetting James is impossible, especially when he’s determined to win her back. Season 2 sets the stage for even higher stakes, and with Season 3 confirmed, Ruby and James’ story is far from over.