Pritish Nandy Passes Away: Renowned Writer and Filmmaker Dies at 73

Renowned filmmaker, poet, and journalist Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8, 2025, at the age of 73. His death was confirmed by actor Anupam Kher, who shared an emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter), remembering their close friendship and shared memories.

Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We… pic.twitter.com/QYshTlFNd2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2025

Anupam Kher expressed deep sadness over the loss, calling Nandy one of his "dearest and closest friends." Kher wrote, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai."

Kher recalled how Nandy’s fearless nature and larger-than-life personality marked their inseparable friendship. He shared a special memory of Nandy surprising him by featuring him on the covers of Filmfare and The Illustrated Weekly, gestures that Kher would always cherish.

Pritish Nandy was born on January 15, 1951, and was a versatile talent. He authored over forty books of poetry in English and translated works from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English. His notable translations included the Isha Upanishad and classical love poetry from Sanskrit.

As a filmmaker, Nandy produced several successful Bollywood films, including Meerabai Not Out (2008), Raat Gayi Baat Gayi? (2009), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), and Mastizaade (2015). His works were known for their creative vision and bold storytelling.

Nandy also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as a Shiv Sena candidate. He was an animal rights activist and a pioneer in creating films, television, and streaming content that resonated with a wide audience.