Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38: Pavitra Rishta Fame Actress Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Television actress Priya Marathe known for his role in Pavitra Rishta passed away on August 31st (Sunday) According to Maharashtra Times reports, Priya breathed her last on Sunday morning after a long battle with cancer. Despite receiving treatment, she could not recover from the illness.Priya Marathe was a well-known name in the Marathi television and film industry. She was also popular among Hindi TV viewers for her roles in shows like Pavitra Rishta, where she played the role of Varsha.

Priya Marathe made her television debut with Ya Sukhano Ya and eventually went on to appear in several other Marathi serial including Char Divas Sasuche. Her first Hindi series appearance was in Kasamh Se where she played Vidya Bali, and eventually appeared in a season of Comedy Circus. She played Varsha in the TV series Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared briefly in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra. She also worked in a Marathi serial Tu Tithe Me in a negative role of Priya Mohite. In February 2017, she joined the cast of Star Plus's show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She played the role of Bhavani Rathod in the show, an evil natured woman who has killed her husband.Priya Marathe married her longtime friend, actor Shantanu Moghe, son of actor Shrikant Moghe, on 24 April 2012