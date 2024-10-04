Priyadarshan Compares Akshay Kumar’s Discipline and Dedication to That of Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar has been exploring different film genres off late. With so much work underway, Akshay Kumar is also lauded for the bonds he forges with his directors. Recently, director Priyadarshan also spoke quite highly of Akshay Kumar. He said, "Akshay Kumar is a disciplined actor. After Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), he is one of the most dedicated actors, and he comes on time. He listens to the director and is a director's delight."

In September, Akshay Kumar announced his collaboration with Priyadarshan after 14 years with the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla. Akshay shared the first look of the film on his birthday. Other than this, he also has Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have created some of the most loved films of all time. They have worked together in some hits, like Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and more.