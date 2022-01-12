Priyamani to make Telugu OTT debut with web movie 'Bhamakalapam'

Hyderabad, Jan 12 Telugu OTT platform Aha is coming up with a web original movie - 'Bhamakalapam' - starring Priyamani. The movie's first-look poster was launched on Wednesday.

The film marks the Telugu OTT debut of the popular actress who shot to fame in the digital space with 'The Family Man'.

Captioned 'a delicious home-cooked thriller', 'Bhamakalapam' is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, of 'Dear Comrade' fame, with filmmaker Bharat Kamma as the showrunner.

The first-look poster has Priyamani as a homemaker in an avatar resembling Goddess Durga and her various dimensions in a typical household. She's simultaneously holding a knife, a basket, a plate of biryani, a broom, an egg and a pooja-room bell while peeping into something as if she's holding binoculars in her hand.

The poster, highlighted with different hues across the kitchen, hints that the lead character is a woman of many shades and can tackle any crisis that comes her way. What does destiny have in store for her?

Justin Prabhakaran, the composer of films like 'Radhe Shyam', and 'Dear Comrade', is scoring the music for this film. Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu have bankrolled the project under SVCC Digital. Cinematographer Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera, while Viplav is the editor.

The streaming platform Aha also has an impressive line up of movies and shows, including 'The American Dream' which is releasing on January 14. Aha's talk show, 'Unstoppable', hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been rated the No. 1 talk show on IMDB as well.

Other recent releases on Aha include 'Lakshya', 'Senapathi', '3 Roses', 'Laabham', 'Manchi Rojuloachaie', 'Romantic', 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Anubhavinchu Raja', 'Sarkaar', 'Chef Mantra', Alludu Garu', and 'Christmas Thatha'.

