Priyanka Chopra became the 10th Most Admired Woman In The World 2021

Actress Priyanka Chopra is inspiration for many young women in the country, she has proved that a woman can do anything, Priyanka's confidence made her what she is today. And the queen added one more feather to her cap by becoming World's Most Admired Women 2021, the diva holds tenth position in this list. Aishawarya Rai and and author Sudha Murty are also included in the list. The first rank is hold by former First Lady Michelle Obama, the list is then followed by Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel.



According to YouGov, the rankings of the first three remained unchanged, whereas Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra Jonas after Queen Elizabeth II, has retained their positions or improved from past years.



Priyanka took the highest jump on the list, she climb from five places, Indian author Sudha Murty secured 14th position. Whereas, Aishawarya Rai secured 13th position on the list.



Here's the list of World's Most Admired Women 2021,



1) Michelle Obama

2) Angelina Jolie

3) Queen Elizabeth II

4) Oprah Winfrey

5) Scarlett Johansson

6) Emma Watson

7) Taylor Swift

8) Angela Merkel

9) Malala Yousafzai

10) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

11) Kamala Harris

12) Hillary Clinton

14) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

15) Sudha Murty

16) Greta Thunberg

17) Melania Trump

18) Lisa

19) Liu Yifei

20) Yang Mi

21) Jacinda Ardern