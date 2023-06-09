Priyanka Chopra bonds with Zendaya in Rome

Rome [Italy], June 9 : Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Italy for an event. The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star recently attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Rome.

At the event, she met actor Zendaya and seemed like the duo had a great time at the event as they posed for the shutterbugs together.

In the viral pictures, the divas are seen sharing smiles. The two looked absolutely stunning.

Priyanka opted for a white thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in pigtails for the event which got her many compliments from her fans.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Priyanka looks beautiful in this hairdo," another one wrote.

On the other hand, Zendaya was seen dressed in shimmering black suit with a sheer top.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka Priyanka will be seen reprising her role in Prime Video's spy thriller 'Citadel 2'.

Excited about the second season, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios said, "Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season."

In Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'.

The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

