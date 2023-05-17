Priyanka Chopra calls Angeline Jolie 'queen' in latest post, here's why

Los Angeles [US], May 17 : Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a big shout-out to Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie.

As Jolie announced a new business venture called Atelier Jolie, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and extended her best wishes to the 'Eternals' star.

"Queeeeeeen! Cannot wait @angelinajolie," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

A while ago, Jolie shared an update about her new venture. she describes a newfangled kind of fashion house in which consumers play the role of the designer, inviting them to collaborate with tailors, pattern makers and artisans to create unique fashion statements.

"I'm starting something new todaya collective where everyone can create. Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression. I'm looking forward to growing this with you. More soon," she wrote.

Speaking of Priyanka's work projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. She is currently being appreciated for her performance in the 'Citadel'.

