Priyanka Chopra dishes out a piece of Friday advice: Trust the process

Mumbai, May 17 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some Friday advice about "trusting the process."

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself standing in front of a mirror with "trust the process" written on it.

She also shared a photo on Instagram, flaunting her perfect skin and strawberry pink lips, which she captioned "Strawberry days".

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her $20 million mansion in Los Angeles after it became ‘unlivable’ due to a mold infestation.

The actress returned to her home after shooting for her upcoming film 'Head of State', an action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller, in Nice, France.

She had posted a picture from her balcony and captioned it, "Being home... is feeding my soul.”

'Head of State' also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor